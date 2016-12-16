ReviewMovies
-
An ode to Hollywood of yore
If you can overlook the many cliches that...By Jose K. George | December 16, 2016
-
Andrew Garfield, take a bow!
Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge comes 10 years...By Neeti Vijaykumar | December 16, 2016
-
Befikre review—a party sans soul
The thing with low or no expectations is...By Shalini Singh | December 09, 2016
More Reviews
-
Predictable thrillerBy Shalini Singh | December 02, 2016
Fast, and somewhat fierce, is what defines the pace of Kahaani 2—the two-hour long sequel to the 2012 film, both by director Sujoy Ghosh.
-
Life lessonsBy Sarath Ramesh Kuniyl | November 25, 2016
Dear Zindagi is essentially about relationships, with brilliant performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and the supporting cast
-
A welcome arrivalBy Jose K. George | November 25, 2016
Arrival is a welcome departure from the hoard of films that treat alien visitations as perilous events
-
An intense satire on how we treat soldiersBy Neeti Vijaykumar | November 11, 2016
Billy Lynn's Long Half-time Walk is as relevant to the US as it is to Indians. You are likely to come off feeling disillusioned with your own...
-
Rock on 2: Medium pitchBy Shalini Singh | November 11, 2016
The plot looks at human bonds as opposed to easy romantic relationships
-
Kolumittayi review—picture of innocenceBy Sarath Ramesh Kuniyl | November 04, 2016
“Everyone is entitled to his own nostalgia,” wrote James Wolcott, the Vanity Fair critic. So am I. Dappa kali (Pitta garam or seven stones game)...
-
A fun rideBy Shalini Singh | November 04, 2016
The film's message is 'happiness is inside of everyone, at times we need someone to help us find it'
-
Marvel's most mind-bending film yetBy Neeti Vijaykumar | November 04, 2016
Marvel's latest offering, Doctor Strange, is a visually stunning film that takes the narrative within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) closer...
-
Defying gravity and logicBy Priyanka Bhadani | October 28, 2016
Not even the gods can save this pointless movie
-
Same old love storyBy Shalini Singh | October 28, 2016
The film revolves around romance, friendship and the complexities of human relationships
-
Film review: It's nothing newBy Shalini Singh | October 21, 2016
The film doesn't offer anything more than what is already known and uses the context of the pogrom to build impassioned narratives of friendship and...
-
An average action thrillerBy Neeti Vijaykumar | October 21, 2016
Jack Reacher, the main character in all of Lee Child's 20 books, is a steely-eyed, cold-blooded “ex-Major”, who finds trouble and busts operations...
-
Anna review: Insipid tale of a common manBy Shalini Singh | October 14, 2016
Using the interest of TV reporter Shikha (Tanishaa Mukerji) in the social activist's life as a narrative device, writer-director Shashank Udapurkar,...
-
Inferno review: As doomed as its titleBy Reuben Joe Joseph | October 14, 2016
Everybody loves Tom Hanks. From a simple-minded overachiever to a stranded traveller to even the starry-eyed romantic, he plays his roles like he...
-
The extraordinary life of an autistic accountantBy Neeti Vijaykumar | October 14, 2016
An accountant possibly leads the most boring life, nose-deep in paperwork, mind running through numbers, quietly tallying sheets. Not if he's...