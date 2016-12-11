  1. Home
  2. Books

ReviewBooks

Look back in anger

Look back in anger

More Reviews

  • A caged bird’s tale

    A caged bird’s tale

    By Mandira Nayar | November 13, 2016

    Taslima Nasrin’s story of exile is well known. But, behind the controversies, and the the politics surrounding her departure from Bengal, is a deep...

  • Dream factory

    Dream factory

    By Anjuly Mathai | October 09, 2016

    Bhattathiri’s collection of short stories is set in Karuthapuzha, a quaint little fictional town in the middle of nowhere. There are different...

  • System alert

    System alert

    By Shonali Prakash | September 25, 2016

    <em>The Ethical Doctor</em> is the perfect literary post-mortem, to ascertain the cause of death of not an individual but an entire system: the...

  • The truth untold

    The truth untold

    By Lakshmi Subramanian | September 04, 2016

    The last journalist to have interviewed Rajiv Gandhi minutes before he died, Neena Gopal, recounts the final moments of his life, the lack of...

  • Under investigation

    Under investigation

    By Namrata Biji Ahuja | September 04, 2016

    A Feast of Vultures is the fascinating tale of modern India and its journey as a liberal economy. Through his experiences and encounters as an...

  • Behind the veil

    Behind the veil

    By T.M. Krishna | September 04, 2016

    Shiv Visvanathan is referred to as a scholar, social thinker, public intellectual and social scientist. In his Twitter handle, he uses the rather...

  • A fresh perspective

    A fresh perspective

    By Karthik Ravindranath | September 04, 2016

    The tale of the Mahabharata has been told and retold so often that many of us have strong opinions about the protagonists and the story as a whole....

  • Cautioning reformers

    Cautioning reformers

    By Vandana | August 14, 2016

    A Bureaucrat Fights Back is an interesting read on how a retired civil servant saves himself from denunciation by unscrupulous ministers and a...

  • An armed mission

    An armed mission

    By Ajit Kumar Dubey | August 07, 2016

    India's Wars: A Military History, 1947-1971 begins by pointing out that neglect of military history as a field of study in India has resulted in a...

  • Selling is believing

    Selling is believing

    By Ajish P Joy | July 24, 2016

    Remember the effervescent Liril girl, the cute Rasna kid or the dapper Raymond man? These are images that remain alive in the minds of most Indians,...

  • Healing touch

    Healing touch

    By Ajish P Joy | June 12, 2016

    The lengthy title of the book says it all. Renowned paediatrician Dr Gita Mathai has penned a volume on how to stay healthy in modern India, making...

  • Empower with examples

    Empower with examples

    By Gunjan Sharma | June 12, 2016

    In these times of internet and television when a child has uncontrolled exposure to a multitude of influences, not all healthy, parenting has become...

  • Of epic proportions

    Of epic proportions

    By Mandira Nayar | June 12, 2016

    It begins with madness. And, it is difficult to resist. Siddhartha Mukherjee took the literary world by storm with The Emperor of All Maladies: A...

  • Bringing up parents

    Bringing up parents

    By Ajish P Joy | June 05, 2016

    I only wish Pallavi Aiyar had written Babies &amp; Bylines a decade earlier. My wife and I had our daughter in the winter of 2008. Being away from...

  • Dollops of wisdom

    Dollops of wisdom

    By Swagata Yadavar | June 05, 2016

    Move over, fad diets; it is now all about holistic diet and eating according to one’s body type and metabolism, says health columnist and...

    Show more