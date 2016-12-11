ReviewBooks
-
Aiming high
Jeffrey Archer wants to create something...By Mandira Nayar | December 11, 2016
-
A cultural movement
At a time when cinema in India is largely...By Shalini Singh | December 11, 2016
-
Killer’s bomb
Nalini claims in her memoir that Priyanka...By Lakshmi Subramanian | December 11, 2016
More Reviews
-
A caged bird’s taleBy Mandira Nayar | November 13, 2016
Taslima Nasrin’s story of exile is well known. But, behind the controversies, and the the politics surrounding her departure from Bengal, is a deep...
-
Dream factoryBy Anjuly Mathai | October 09, 2016
Bhattathiri’s collection of short stories is set in Karuthapuzha, a quaint little fictional town in the middle of nowhere. There are different...
-
System alertBy Shonali Prakash | September 25, 2016
<em>The Ethical Doctor</em> is the perfect literary post-mortem, to ascertain the cause of death of not an individual but an entire system: the...
-
The truth untoldBy Lakshmi Subramanian | September 04, 2016
The last journalist to have interviewed Rajiv Gandhi minutes before he died, Neena Gopal, recounts the final moments of his life, the lack of...
-
Under investigationBy Namrata Biji Ahuja | September 04, 2016
A Feast of Vultures is the fascinating tale of modern India and its journey as a liberal economy. Through his experiences and encounters as an...
-
Behind the veilBy T.M. Krishna | September 04, 2016
Shiv Visvanathan is referred to as a scholar, social thinker, public intellectual and social scientist. In his Twitter handle, he uses the rather...
-
A fresh perspectiveBy Karthik Ravindranath | September 04, 2016
The tale of the Mahabharata has been told and retold so often that many of us have strong opinions about the protagonists and the story as a whole....
-
Cautioning reformersBy Vandana | August 14, 2016
A Bureaucrat Fights Back is an interesting read on how a retired civil servant saves himself from denunciation by unscrupulous ministers and a...
-
An armed missionBy Ajit Kumar Dubey | August 07, 2016
India's Wars: A Military History, 1947-1971 begins by pointing out that neglect of military history as a field of study in India has resulted in a...
-
Selling is believingBy Ajish P Joy | July 24, 2016
Remember the effervescent Liril girl, the cute Rasna kid or the dapper Raymond man? These are images that remain alive in the minds of most Indians,...
-
Healing touchBy Ajish P Joy | June 12, 2016
The lengthy title of the book says it all. Renowned paediatrician Dr Gita Mathai has penned a volume on how to stay healthy in modern India, making...
-
Empower with examplesBy Gunjan Sharma | June 12, 2016
In these times of internet and television when a child has uncontrolled exposure to a multitude of influences, not all healthy, parenting has become...
-
Of epic proportionsBy Mandira Nayar | June 12, 2016
It begins with madness. And, it is difficult to resist. Siddhartha Mukherjee took the literary world by storm with The Emperor of All Maladies: A...
-
Bringing up parentsBy Ajish P Joy | June 05, 2016
I only wish Pallavi Aiyar had written Babies & Bylines a decade earlier. My wife and I had our daughter in the winter of 2008. Being away from...
-
Dollops of wisdomBy Swagata Yadavar | June 05, 2016
Move over, fad diets; it is now all about holistic diet and eating according to one’s body type and metabolism, says health columnist and...