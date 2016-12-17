  1. Home
  2. Gadgets

ReviewGadgets

Say it with Pixel

Say it with Pixel

More reviews

  • This one for the selfie lover!

    This one for the selfie lover!

    By Vishnu Anand | November 28, 2016

    Front cameras or selfie cameras as they are known, are gaining more and more prominence these days. Mobile phone makers are adding a lot of features...

  • The Max Brothers are here!

    The Max Brothers are here!

    By Vishnu Anand | November 23, 2016

    After launching the Zenfone and Zenfone 2 series of smartphones over the last two years, Asus is back this year with its flagship series of...

  • Wear IT—for health-sake!

    Wear IT—for health-sake!

    By Anand Parthasarathy | November 22, 2016

    According to tech industry watcher IDC, India's wearable market reached 400,000 units in the first quarter of 2016, with fitness bands dominating...

  • Carry your hotspot with you!

    Carry your hotspot with you!

    By Anand Parthasarathy | November 14, 2016

    DIGISOL, the Indian networking products company has launched a handy pocket router 4G/3G bands. The <b>HR1070MSE</b> Mi-Fi or Mobile WiFi router...

  • This LED lamp doubles as a speaker!

    This LED lamp doubles as a speaker!

    By V. Sudhakshina | November 09, 2016

    Zebronics have added to their speaker range with a new Bluetooth model, hidden in a decorative lamp. The Lamp Speaker incorporates a 3 watt RMS...

  • Get smart, as you ride that bike!

    Get smart, as you ride that bike!

    By Anand Parthasarathy | November 07, 2016

    We know all about smart cars—they come with a screen on the dashboard that links to the GPS navigation system, monitors your speed and fuel and...

  • VR headsets go mobile and mainstream

    VR headsets go mobile and mainstream

    By Vishnu Anand | November 03, 2016

    Consider these recent developments: Leading online furniture and home improvement marketplace, Pepperfry.com, has introduced virtual reality tours...

  • A Bluetooth speaker for the wet-n-wild

    A Bluetooth speaker for the wet-n-wild

    By Anand Parthasarathy | October 31, 2016

    Ultimate Ears is a New Jersey (US) brand of audio accessories that is popular among the Young and Restless; the Bold and Beautiful. Their products...

  • Lend me your ears! Headsets for all tastes and budgets

    Lend me your ears! Headsets for all tastes and budgets

    By Anand Parthasarathy | October 28, 2016

    You can't go wrong gifting a pair of headphones this Diwali—especially if recipient is either a serious gamer or a relaxed music lover. So you have...

  • Baahubali sequel to bring Virtual Reality to screen

    Baahubali sequel to bring Virtual Reality to screen

    By Vishnu Anand | October 25, 2016

    When it hits Indian screens in April 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion , the sequel to director S. S. Rajamouli's effects-heavy 2015 blockbuster,...

  • Double eyes for double duty

    Double eyes for double duty

    By Anand Parthasarathy | October 20, 2016

    Having briefly previewed the Honor 8 after its soft launch in Goa two weeks ago, I promised a more detailed appraisal once I used it for some time....

  • Eyes right! Iris scanners come on more mobile phones

    Eyes right! Iris scanners come on more mobile phones

    By Anand Parthasarathy | October 18, 2016

    Last week Itel Mobile, a brand from the Hong Kong based Tranassion Holdings, brought its flagship phone, SelfiePro it1520 to India. it1520 comes...

  • Floodlit selfies are here!

    Floodlit selfies are here!

    By Vishnu Anand | October 11, 2016

    Imagine an evening cricket match at a stadium. Gone are the days when ‘poor light’ was used as the favourite excuse for dropped catches, incorrect...

  • An app for those who value their time

    An app for those who value their time

    By V. Sudhakshina | October 07, 2016

    Are you a compulsive participant on social media? Then you know how time flies! Here is an app that might help. A lot of things are unorganised on...

  • Credit card sized supercomputer is here

    Credit card sized supercomputer is here

    By Anand Parthasarathy | October 04, 2016

    The launch last month in India of visual computing leader NVIDIA's Jetson TX1, opens the doors for developers here to build solutions around the...

    Show more