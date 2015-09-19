Double check facts

Media's job is to bring newsworthy issues into light. However, the police probes should be completely independent of the media coverage, rumours and speculations. High-profile murder cases do tend to draw attention and irresponsible media coverage can confuse the public. In fact, even criminals can take advantage of the media hype and use it for their benefit.

Therefore, it will be good if media organizations do a fact check and analyse the source of information before giving it out to the people.

J. Jeevanesh

Coimbatore