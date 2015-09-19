  1. Home
MEDIA TRIAL

Be responsible

media-trail-generic-pti-2 Media outside the Saket court, New Delhi | PTI

The media coverage may at times prove to be a hindrance to the fair trial of high-profile murder cases. But sometimes, it is necessary to publicise issues related criminal offences.

The media coverage may prove helpful in nabbing the culprit and punishing the guilty. High- profile murder cases generally involve high-society people, prompting a subdued investigation, where the guilty might escape unscathed.

Media coverage ensures that the case remains in the limelight, thus making it difficult for the guilty to escape.

Arathi Raghuveer
Mysore

#Media Trial | #Open Letter

