It is, indeed, a welcome news that the Supreme Court has served notice to all political parties on bringing them under the RTI Act. Every aspect of your functioning should be open to public scrutiny and examined by the public, and you should be held accountable for any misdemeanours.

The membership details of parties should be accessible to the public. The election of office bearers and the selection of candidates for elections should be in public domain. Their educational qualifications, criminal cases pending, if any, too, should be made public. The root cause of corruption in political parties is the source of funds; political funding is, and has always been a grey area.

Why this secrecy about your functioning and funds, I wonder! What are you afraid of and why are you resisting the move to bring you under the RTI Act?

N. Ramani Iyer

Washington, DC