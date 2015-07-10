Dear Prime Minister,

After taking high moral ground in 2014 on fighting corruption, reneging on your election promises will not only dent your credibility but also lead to the collapse of the government. Sushma Swaraj and Vasundhara Raje are not the only problems the BJP is facing. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is increasingly facing the heat in the Vyapam recruitment scam. In Maharashtra, Pankaja Munde’s purchase order for Rs 206 crore and Smriti Irani’s educational qualification are a cause for concern. And your silence is deafening!

For a man who was known to tweet on the most inconsequential things, your stoic refusal to comment on the wrongdoings in your own party is most revealing. In no other functioning democracy would the head of the government keep silent on such matters. Tactics, strategy and expediency cannot become a substitute for public accountability. It appears that your acclaimed eloquence was much more in evidence when you were making the promise of acche din, but now that the dream has begun to sour, you have lost your voice.

K.S. Jayatheertha, Bengaluru