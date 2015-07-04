Dear I&B ministry,

I know you are facing flak for the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the governing council of FTII, but fail to understand why you are remaining mum.

Why don't you point out that the famous personalities who were chairmen earlier failed to make any impact and bring any change in the quality of the courses or the graduates?

Why don’t you point out that it is worthwhile to see whether a man like him, who is a Hindu married to a Muslim, may allow more freedom of expression than some of the intellectuals who use secularism as a stick to beat people they do not like?

Why don’t you point out that the convocation of 1997 had to be cancelled because of protests and no convocation has been held since then? Why don’t you point out that the recommendations of expert committees—whether Hewitts Associates or Nair committee—could not be implemented because of protests, and every attempt to bring a change and improve the quality of the courses has been resisted by the so-called guardians of freedom of expression?

Yours sincerely,

Dr T. Sudhakar Bhat, Sullia