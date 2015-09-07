The non-detention policy for classes I-VIII is not advisable. The primary purpose of conducting examinations is to assess the progress of students. Our evaluation system is very flexible and we promote students easily. Almost all survey reports on elementary education clearly show that most of class VIII students cannot solve Vth standard math problems. I suggest the CABE conduct strict and systematic common examinations for class V and VIII students. Children aged around 10 years can appear for Vth standard examinations and those around 13 for class VIII examinations. The idea is not to detain many students, but enable them to pass after attaining a minimum level of learning.

Dr A. Bright Rathinam

Chennai