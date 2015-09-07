Misunderstood policy

The claim that ‘non-detention’ policy has led to deterioration of the quality of elementary education is not justified. The policy has not been understood in the right perspective. Most of the teachers believe that a certain quality can be maintained only if the ‘below-achievers’ are weeded out. Finding fault with students and parents is not right. Moreover, it is the duty of an employee, who is paid for his work, to show tangible proof of what he has accomplished. A teacher's job is to make the children learn. Therefore, if the teacher succeeds in his job, there will be no need to fail a child. The need, now, is to make the teacher realise his duty and make him ‘perform’ rather than ‘work’.

Dr A. Ramadas

Puducherry