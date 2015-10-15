Hindi is irreplaceable

No language in India can replace Hindi. We, Indians, are highly impressed by foreigners, and many of us feel good about speaking English. But, the fact is that only a small percentage of people actually speak and understand English well. Also, these days most Indians speak Hinglish, a mixture of Hindi and English. Therefore, it must be ensured that Hindi is used in a simple manner so that the masses can understand it easily.

However, no language should be forced on any person. The three-language formula of Hindi, English and a regional language should be promoted for better harmony and understanding of the diverse nature of Indians. It will also result in much better political, economic and social development of India.

Mahesh Kumar

Delhi