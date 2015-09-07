A counterproductive policy

Your recommendation of non-detention policy for classes I to VIII, if implemented, will prove to be counterproductive. Teaching, learning and evaluation of the student's performance are three major components of any course of study, especially at the school level. These three are interlinked, and if one is weakened, the other two will automatically become weak. Your recommendation will make teaching a mere tamasha, incentive to learn will be nil and tests/examinations, if at all held, will become an inconsequential exercise. In short, education till class VIII will remain at the play school level. A reasonable measure of compulsion is good to orient children in the right direction. Fear of detention will serve as a catalyst to study well, and will help to inculcate in them a sense of responsibility, besides better development of their cognitive faculties.

A student is detained in any class not only because he/she has not achieved the minimum level of learning expected in that class, but also because he/she will not be able to cope with the course of study prescribed for the next class. Though detention may be a disappointment to the affected students, it could, in most cases, be only temporary, and repeating the course in a class would make them better equipped for higher classes. It is in any way better than detaining them in class IX or X, when they are a more vulnerable age group.

K K Cherian

Bengaluru