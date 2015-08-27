Better system needed

It is a prima facie case of not having properly considered the implications of the porn ban in the first place. Any roll back or revoking the decision shows government in a poor light and weakens its administrative fiber.

The decision makers should be clear about the objective and evaluate the after effects of a decision beforehand. They should also make comparisons with other countries where similar rules were implemented.

In addition, at least two different officials, one to evaluate the options and another to present views on possible repercussions, should form a part of the decision-making process. A third official can monitor and vet it before being implemented.

Somesh Chandra Kakar

Kolkata