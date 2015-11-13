'Thala' all the way

Ajith 'Thala' Kumar seems to be enjoying negative shades on screen, going by the graph of his recent films, be it Mankatha, Billa 2 or Arrambam. With Vedalam, the 44-year-old actor has delivered yet another power-packed performance, which is sure to sweep his fans off their feet.

Director Siva, who excels in making commercial hits, understands the requirements of typical Tamil film fans and has whipped up a fast and engaging plot to fit Ajith's hero-of-the-masses persona. The film begins with the introduction of the main antagonist, Ratna Bhai (Rahul Dev) after pre-empting a police encounter, who remarks that only a person who is worse and more cold-blooded than him can kill him. No prizes for guessing who that is.

Ajith aka Ganesh aka Vedalam, who is a taxi driver, moves to Kolkata to send his sister Thamizh (Lakshmi Menon) to one of the best arts colleges in the country. He, however, is on a mission, too, which is revealed in the second half. While he comes across as an innocent teetotaller, whose goal is to keep his only sister happy, he also eliminates his enemies secretly.

The film picks up pace towards the end of first half. However, the thrill and suspense end at the interval. The second half is as predictable as it gets.

Ganesh's transformation from an innocent taxi driver to a cold-blooded murderer, and his rugged look in the second half, are sure to make the fans go gaga over him. However, critics will find some parts of the film lousy and riddled with logical errors. For instance, in a scene Ganesh fights off a group of heavily-armed men inside a yacht, with bare hands. He is shot at relentlessly but still escapes without a scratch. No wonder he is called Vedalam—which, incidentally, means phantom!

Since it is a hero-centric film, other characters have little to contribute and come across as fillers. Lakshmi Menon and Thambi Ramaiah have done what was expected of them. Soori as Laxmidas, an unfaithful husband, has managed to evoke a few laughs with his antics. Shruthi Haasan, as Swetha, a struggling lawyer, has tried her hand at comedy in Vedalam, with satisfactory results.

Dev is the most lousy villain you may have seen in recent films. So are other two antagonists.

Anirudh Ravichander's music, though, is a face-saver. It adds colour and energy to the film, especially the song Alluma Dolluma.

Vedalam makes for a fun weekend watch, if you keep logic out of the picure. If you are allergic to out-and-out senseless and commercial action entertainer, stay away. Ajith fans, however, will have a ball watching the film.

Film: Vedalam

Director: Siva

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Menon, Rahul Dev

Rating: 2

