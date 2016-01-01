Mechanic shouldn't have resurrected

Jason Statham may not be counted among the great and gifted of the current Hollywood crop. He belongs more to that era when men on 'roids reigned—flexing, kicking, shooting and even beating aliens to pulp with bare hands. And there were many; the old-school action heroes—Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Norris, Willis, Lundgren, Van Damme...men who knew how to throw a punch and how to take one. Plots didn't really matter. Neither did emoting. As long as they could keep the adrenaline of the audience hiked, everything was tolerable.

When Statham turned up thrice behind the wheel as Frank Martin, action movie buffs gladly welcomed him. The over-the-top action sequences that Crank's Chev Chelios needed to engage in to keep his adrenaline pumping to stop him from dying did entertain diehard fans of the genre. The Expendables man Lee Christmas was fun to watch too. The earnestness and meanness he brought in, to a certain extent compensated for his lack of acting prowess. Or at least, we, the action movie enthusiasts thought so.

Mechanic: Resurrection, the sequel to The Mechanic, which was again a remake of the 1972 film of the same name, has Statham returning as the professional assassin Arthur Bishop whose specialty is making deaths look like accidents. Sadly, not making a comeback is the fire and eagerness that the action star possesses when he fights to save the day.

There are no more murders that look like accidents, no more dead bodies in pools or carjack murders. Because Bishop is no more a mechanic. He lives a quiet life as Otto Santos in Rio de Janeiro where he thinks his past would not catch up with him. Wrong. A mechanic can never retire, not if you are Bishop.

So, quite expectedly, the baddies turn up and they want him to carry out three kills. But they are at a disadvantage as Bishop does not have a weakness that they can leverage on. You worry how the film is going to progress. Well, the writers—five of them—have a plan. Find an orphanage somewhere in Cambodia. Kidnap the kids. Force the irresistibly beautiful woman who runs the orphanage to fall in love with Bishop. Kidnap the woman. Now, you have Bishop working for you. Hell...that's simply more complex than you think.

From tacky production, dull dialogues to shoddy camera work, the film is an unconvincing mess from the word go. It is amusing to see Michelle Yeoh and Tommy Lee Jones relegated to roles that should ideally go to extras. Okay, I went a bit overboard there. Of course, they do contribute much to the proceedings, Yeoh by wearing some traditional Thai outfits and Jones by spotting stylish glasses and an ill-fitting goatee.

Jessica Alba as the leading lady Gina is err...cute and she gets to kick some butt. Statham and Alba share a few kisses, each more awkward than the other. It is saddening to see Statham, who is arguably the greatest action star of this generation (okay, I believe that Scott Adkins could, some day, be the greatest if fortune favours him), losing steam and looking bored while wasting baddies.

Well, to end it on a positive note, the entire affair ends in about 90 minutes.

Film: Mechanic: Resurrection

Director: Dennis Gansel

Cast: Jason Statham, Tommy Lee Jones, Jessica Alba, Michelle Yeoh

Rating: 2/5

