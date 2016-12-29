This LED bulb dances to your tune!

Putting LED lights into a Bluetooth speaker is not exactly. We reviewed two such speakers in this space in recent week . But Pune-headquartered Syska has gone one better or rather one and a half with the Sonic LED speaker-bulb.

For starters it has managed to squeeze a 5 watt speaker into the familiar form factor of a standard, incandescent bulb -- albeit a weighty one at about 400 grams. Also inside are LED light sources to provide a rainbow of colours that you can control from a mobile app. The bonus is the lights sync to the beat of the music to give you that disco dance floor feeling.

You can set a timer through the app so that the music ( and the lights) wake you up or fade away when you are ready to sleep.

However be warned the socket of the bulb is not the bayonet type that is standard in India but the screw type used in many countries like the US. The makers have provided a holder for this E 27 type bulb base, connected to a short cable and a pair of electrical terminations. Plug-n-play, it is not. I have been wondering why they have not provided a bayonet type connection, since other Syska LED products do. I'm guessing it is because the speaker is too heavy to hang safely from a standard socket.

You can suspend the Sonic LED from the ceiling, but as I found, this needs some minimal level of professional installation.

The asking price of Rs 2999 is not too much for the novelty and the disco-like ease of changing colours, brightness, music and volume, all from your mobile phone. You may find online vendors like Amazon, selling it for Rs 400 - 600 less.

