iBall brings 4G VoLTE speeds to an affordable tablet

With all the Indian mobile operators now offering 4G speeds and upgrades like VoLTE or Voice over LTE ( Long Term Evolution), which uses a 4G data channel to carry voice, phone users in India are finally able to surf at near global speeds. The same cannot be said for those who use tablet PCs which run on a mobile Operating System like Android. That is because so few tablet makers, upgrade their products at the rate at which phones experience enhancements.

I am thrilled that an Indian maker, iBall has shown the agility to put together a tablet which can take a 4G VoLTE SIM and be first to market with it here. In other ways too, the 7 inch iBall Brisk 4G is no slouch. Its internal RAM is 3GB and while the available on board storage is 16 GB, it can be expanded with a 64 GB additional storage on micro SD card. There are two cameras—front ( 2MP) and rear ( 5MP with flash) which is OK. The 4300 mAh battery should last a full working day. The built in GPS makes it an ideal device to take while driving on holiday to get turn by turn navigation.

IBall has never forgotten its India roots—and this model is no exception: its OS supports 9 Indian languages and the keyboard has support for read/write in 21 Indian languages. I also like that iBall always builds in the Opera Mini browser—always a good alternative to biggies like Chrome. There are 2 USB ports, one for external connection, the other for charging and a free Y cable with two endings, lets you do both through the same port. I am not even touching standard features like MP3 player or the fact that the OS is Android 6 Marshmallow. At Rs 8999, I would rate this excellent value and a great companion to your 4G phone.