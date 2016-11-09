This LED lamp doubles as a speaker!

Zebronics have added to their speaker range with a new Bluetooth model, hidden in a decorative lamp.

The Lamp Speaker incorporates a 3 watt RMS output which can play for 3 hours on a full charge. It pairs with your mobile phone and doubles as a speaker phone and includes a microphone. It includes an FM radio tuner.

You can connect an MP3 player through the 3.5 mm audio port or insert a micro SD card with your music. But there would be little point in making such physical connections in what is essentially a wireless speaker. Once you have linked your mobile, that can act as the controller to route music to the speaker — either live or recorded.

So far, this has about the same functionality as any Bluetooth speaker. The extra bonus is its lighting function with the dynamically changing coloured LED lamps, transforming a functional audio accessory into the centre piece of the room—and the cynosure of all eyes. There is a carry handle — but at 240 grams it is a feather weight. A good package of functions for the asking price of Rs 850 —and yes the music sounds great too!