Bade dil wala!

Most of us want our smart-phones to have all the cutting-edge technology, but there are some , who are very choosy and look out for one particular feature, for example a professional quality camera, stylish design or a powerful battery... a feature that is very specific to one’s needs and has to stand out, when compared to other functions.

Over the last year, we have seen mobile manufacturers give due importance to battery life by offering 3000mAh or above batteries, fast charging technology, or sometimes both. Asus has been a pioneer in this arena and has gone the extra mile by bringing heavy battery devices with more mAh power. Recently the Taiwanese mobile maker released yet another such device , the Zenfone 3S Max with a whopping 5000 mAh battery.

Under normal usage, the device can easily function for up to two days without any heating issues. It can last over a day if you perform some intensive functions like gaming or continuous video playing. Apart from the general power saving mode, this device also comes with four other modes like SuperSaving, which automatically optimizes the phone function to give more standby time. There’s also a customized mode, where you can select and optimize the required phone functions. The device also supports reverse charging, which means you can also use the Zenfone 3S Max as a power bank to charge other devices. The only disappointing factor is that it doesn’t come with a fast charging technology.

Design is one of the things that we liked about this device. Normally, smart-phones with huge battery are big and bulky. Weighing 175 grams, we wouldn’t say that the Zenfone 3S Max is the lightest, but it doesn’t feel too heavy and could easily fit in our palm. The metal clad device has a sleek form with 8.85 mm thickness and 5.2 inches display size. The screen resolution is 1280 x 720 pixels and comes with an IPS display and 2.5D contoured glass. The finger print sensor is conveniently located at the front bottom of this device.

The Zenfone 3S Max is one of the few devices currently in the market that comes pre-loaded with the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, but it has been put along with Asus' own interface, ZenUI 3.0. Still, we have no complaints as you can access Nougat features like the multi-window mode, where you can open more than one app side-by-side. The device runs on an octa-core processor by MediaTek with 3 GB RAM. The internal storage of 32 GB is expandable up to 2 TB via Micro SD card, which is huge. But the catch here is, the device has a hybrid slot and that means you can either use two SIMs or a single SIM with memory card. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE and Wi-Fi Direct.

The 13 megapixels rear and the 8 megapixels front camera were average performers. Both come with various modes like low light, beautification, High Dynamic Range, night mode, etc.

Priced at Rs. 14,999, the Zenfone 3S Max is an affordable device in the Asus Max series. If you are looking for a budget device that can give you an above average battery life coupled with few decent software and hardware specs then you can consider this one. It is now available across retail and e-commerce stores in India.