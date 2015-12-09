Bookseller Barnes & Noble has released its picks for the top books of 2015, in categories that include the best celebrity memoirs, books that got people talking, novels waiting to be made into big screen adaptations and best-sellers.

In the category of books with staying power, titles chosen include everything from Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See to Marie Kondo's popular self-help, DIY, how-to book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.

Harper Lee's highly anticipated return to literature with Go Set a Watchman was selected as a one of the top books to start a conversation.

Paula Hawkins' The Girl on the Train, which will be adapted on the big screen with Emily Blunt, was selected as one of the best page-turners of the year.

And M Train by Patti Smith made the list for best celebrity memoirs of 2015.

Here are the top books in the category of bestselling titles with staying power:

• The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

• All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

• Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande

• Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania by Erik Larson

• Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

• The Isle of the Lost (Descendants Series) by Melissa de la Cruz

• The Last Ever After (The School for Good and Evil Series #3) by Soman Chainani

• The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo

• Red Queen (Red Queen Series #1) by Victoria Aveyard

• The Wright Brothers by David McCullough

