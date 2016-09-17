Six things to know about MS Subbulakshmi

The nightingale of Carnatic music, M.S. Subbulakshmi, made waves in the Indian music industry with her emotive, heartbreaking renditions of Bhajans and devotional songs. Here are six things you probably did not know about the legend, on occasion of her 100th birth anniversary.

1. Her debut performance was at the age of 10, and by the age of 17, she had become a shining star in the Carnatic music horizon.

2. Her mother Madurai Shanmukhavadivu accompanied her on the Veena for her first song 'Marakatha Vadivum'.

3. After watching Meera(1945), the most acclaimed movie that she acted in, Sarojini Naidu called her the 'Nightingale of India'.

4. In 1966, MS Subbulakshmi became the first Indian classical singer to perform at the UN General Assembly Hall.

5. She is the first woman recipient of the prestigious Sangeetha Kalanidhi award and also the first musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

6. She is the first Indian musician to receive the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay award.