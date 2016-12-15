They said it!

While social media has become a platform for people from all sections of life to speak their mind and voice their opinion, celebrity quotes remain the most followed and shared, sometimes even trolled. These quotes give a sneak peek into the minds of famous people and offer a refreshing insight on topics and issues that matter to most, if not all. This year, our celebs shared their views and opinions on a wide range of topics like patriotism, censorship, feminism, women empowerment, children's books and more. Some quotes were criticised, some were mocked while some were appreciated. Here are some of the best celebrity quotes of the year 2016: