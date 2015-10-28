Home Features Society 'She hath a way, Anne Hathaway'

LITERATURE

'She hath a way, Anne Hathaway'

William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, was born in 1556. Shakespeare was eight years younger than her. When they married in 1582, he was 18 and she was 26. Anne Hathaway was the eldest of the eight children of a farmer, Richard Hathaway. They lived in a picturesque farmhouse, called Hewland Farm in the village of Shottery, one mile from Stratford. This farmhouse, which is now known as Anne Hathaway’s cottage, is one of the most visited tourist buildings in England.

Here's a lovely poem believed to have been written by Shakespeare for Anne Hathaway.

Poem-web
This browser settings will not support to add bookmarks programmatically. Please press Ctrl+D or change settings to bookmark this page.
The Week

Get the full story

You can subscribe the week e- magazine to read the entire article. Available package details are listed.

Topics : #Celebrating Shakespeare | #William Shakespeare | #literature

Related Reading

    Show more