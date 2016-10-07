Pierce Brosnan's pan masala ad has Twitter in splits

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan has never failed to woo hearts. This time, he is back in a desi avatar, ahem, selling pan masala!
India woke up to shock on Friday when full page ads, and a YouTube video featured Brosnan in a pan masala ad. The ad shows Brosnan holding a box of Pan Bahar, in true Bond-style, with a tagline 'Class never goes out of style' and the actor's signature. The internet is in splits, and Twitter is having a field day.
Explains the iconic pause. "My name is Bond, *turns sideways, releases brown jet from mouth, looks at adversary* James Bond. #PunBahar pic.twitter.com/i8FooPZuqg— Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) October 7, 2016
I wonder if #PierceBrosnan agreed to do #PanBahar because their initials match...when I was a kid I heard Preity Zinta used to do this.— Aradhye Ackshatt (@aradhyeaxat) October 7, 2016
Pan Bahar surely has come a long way, they say.
This is called #growth: From Fardeen Khan to #PierceBrosnan in 10 years, Pan Bahar's brand story is definitely the next case study. pic.twitter.com/8O7s5nuysg— Nidhi Shah (@nthNidhi) October 7, 2016
Pierce Brosnan.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 7, 2016
Played James Bond.
Endorses Pan Bahar.
Licensed to kill.
Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Pan Bahar .What Next Daniel Craig "Yeh Ander Ki baat Hai ",Sean Connery "Stay On". Waise Mr. Brosnan Kaya Proof Hai— Neeraj Khanna (@khannaneeraj) October 7, 2016
Wondering what the next Bond movie would be named?
The latest #Bond movie starring Pierce Brosnan & #PanBahar #PierceBrosnan #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/CSPrnATqNo— The Timeliners (@the_timeliners) October 7, 2016