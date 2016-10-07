Pierce Brosnan's pan masala ad has Twitter in splits

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan has never failed to woo hearts. This time, he is back in a desi avatar, ahem, selling pan masala!

India woke up to shock on Friday when full page ads, and a YouTube video featured Brosnan in a pan masala ad. The ad shows Brosnan holding a box of Pan Bahar, in true Bond-style, with a tagline 'Class never goes out of style' and the actor's signature. The internet is in splits, and Twitter is having a field day.

Explains the iconic pause. "My name is Bond, *turns sideways, releases brown jet from mouth, looks at adversary* James Bond. #PunBahar pic.twitter.com/i8FooPZuqg — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) October 7, 2016 I wonder if #PierceBrosnan agreed to do #PanBahar because their initials match...when I was a kid I heard Preity Zinta used to do this. — Aradhye Ackshatt (@aradhyeaxat) October 7, 2016

Pan Bahar surely has come a long way, they say.

This is called #growth: From Fardeen Khan to #PierceBrosnan in 10 years, Pan Bahar's brand story is definitely the next case study. pic.twitter.com/8O7s5nuysg — Nidhi Shah (@nthNidhi) October 7, 2016 Pierce Brosnan.

Played James Bond.

Endorses Pan Bahar.

Licensed to kill. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 7, 2016 Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Pan Bahar .What Next Daniel Craig "Yeh Ander Ki baat Hai ",Sean Connery "Stay On". Waise Mr. Brosnan Kaya Proof Hai — Neeraj Khanna (@khannaneeraj) October 7, 2016

