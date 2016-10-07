Home Features Society Pierce Brosnan's pan masala ad has Twitter in splits

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan has never failed to woo hearts. This time, he is back in a desi avatar, ahem, selling pan masala! 

India woke up to shock on Friday when full page ads, and a YouTube video featured Brosnan in a pan masala ad. The ad shows Brosnan holding a box of Pan Bahar, in true Bond-style, with a tagline 'Class never goes out of style' and the actor's signature. The internet is in splits, and Twitter is having a field day.

Pan Bahar surely has come a long way, they say.

Wondering what the next Bond movie would be named?

