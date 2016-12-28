What OUP has in store for you in 2017

The dragon will crowd bookshelves this year. China, which makes news mainly for its politics, will feature in the big books of 2017 brought out by Oxford University Press India.



Kicking off the year will be China’s India War by Bertil Linter, a Swedish journalist and strategic consultant. The book looks at the 1962 war that changed everything, by putting it in context and analysing what it means for the current security situation in Asia. It also looks at Nehru’s role in the war and dispels notions by scholars that it was India that provoked the war. For those interested in the rivalry between the two countries, the book will be a must-grab one.



Going beyond the historical narrative of war, OUP will also bring out a rather personal account of another war fought a longer time ago. Thirteen Months in China is a translation of Thakur Gadadhar Singh’s Cheen Me Terah Maas. Singh was a solider in the British Indian Army and was part of an expedition in 1900 that marched to Beijing and sought to defeat the Boxer Rebellion. Filled with details of China then, the book has been translated by Anand Yang, Kamal Sheel and Ranjana Sheel, and promises to be a swashbuckling adventure.



There is more. With Move over Big Foot, Daniel C. Taylor is all set to explore the truth, legends and science behind the Yeti. The book is the result of Taylor’s search for the mysterious Yeti with its giant footprints, and the discovery of a little-known species of a bear. Those with a heart full of green would love the book.



No OUP list will be complete without books on gender. The Changing World of a Bombay Muslim Family 1870-1945 by Salima Tyabji and Nasir Tyabji is an account of women at the turn of the century during the heady days of the fight for freedom. It chronicles the period through personal papers and sheds light on the times when women were debating issues of education, purdah as well as politics. Bringing alive these same debates in another form is Rakshanda Jalil with An Uncivil Woman: Writings on Ismat Chugtai. The book puts together thoughts of intellectuals and scholars—people who knew her—about this fearless writer. If the first book talks about the concepts abstractly, Jalil’s book is about a woman who did change the world of women.



Fans of Romila Thapar will also have plenty to rejoice. OUP brings out two of her books this year—The Historian and her Craft: Collected Works of Romila Thapar and Talking History: A conversation with Ramin Jahanbegloo and Neeladri Bhattacharya.