Drinking too much carbonated beverages can increase the risk of fatal cardiovascular disease or out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) of cardiac origin, according to a study.

The study analysed the impact of various beverages per person between 2005 and 2011 in the 47 prefectures of Japan.

"Carbonated beverage consumption was significantly and positively associated with OHCAs of cardiac origin in Japan, indicating that beverage habits may have an impact on fatal cardiovascular disease (CVD)," said principal investigator Keijiro Saku, professor of cardiology at Fukuoka University in Japan.

"The acid in carbonated beverages might play an important role in this association," Saku noted.

The study involved nearly 8,00,000 patients who had out-of-hospital cardiac arrests of cardiac and non-cardiac origin.

Data on the consumption of the various beverages per person was obtained from the ministry of health, labour and welfare of Japan, using expenditure on beverages as a proxy measure.

The researchers found that expenditures on carbonated beverages were significantly associated with OHCAs of cardiac origin.

Expenditures on other beverages, including green tea, black tea, coffee, cocoa, fruit or vegetable juice, fermented milk beverage, milk and mineral water were not significantly associated with OHCAs of cardiac origin.

The findings indicate that limiting consumption of carbonated beverages could be beneficial for health.

The findings were presented at European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2015 in London.