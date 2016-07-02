Mist veils the orange sun shining brightly over the Western ghats, gradually moving like huge hurricane waves allowing only occasional glimpses of the many shades of green spread around the cottage.

Nestled amidst the 170-acre Kabbinakkad estate, The Tamara Coorg gives you a surrealistic experience.

It is the kind of resort that sets you free. If you want to get close to nature, it's options aplenty–from bird watching and plantation walks to nature treks. The 14-kilometre trek is dotted with some steep climbs, but never mind, as the mountain breeze fills you with energy to tackle them easily. While coming back we hardly stopped except to admire the forest flowers and birds and to enjoy the view of the mist-clad mountains.

The trek ends at The Verandah, a coffee boutique and souvenir shop, which itself is a souvenir from the past. The 148-year-old building used to be the quarters of the plantations labourers of Coorg.

The cottages at The Tamara Coorg reflect a fine sense of aesthetics. The rooms are large, well ventilated and neatly maintained. The interiors are beautifully done. Forgive yourself if you end up spending an entire day snuggling up in the bed, doing nothing.

It is worth kickstarting your second day at the resort with yoga. As part of International Yoga Day celebration, the resort, recently, organised a week-long event called ‘A Week of Revival’, under which it conducted special yoga sessions for its guests. The resort also organised a wellness and lifestyle workshop, wherein the participants were taught the art of acceptance and letting go.

The Tamara Coorg is known to be a honeymoon resort. However, it is a perfect destination even for those who want to fall back in love with life.