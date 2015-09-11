Shoes to own during pregnancy

Wearing the right kind of shoes during the various stages of pregnancy is a must. You can choose from an array of shoes like crocs or moccasins, which make a chic pregnancy footwear statement, says an expert.

Ronnie Khanna of Saint G, a luxury footwear brand shares some footwear tips for expecting mothers.

Belly shoes are available in a variety of designs | Agencies

Belly shoes: Very trendy yet lightweight shoes which can be worn at every outfit during pregnancy. Belly shoes have an beautiful design and shape. These shoes are available in every design like bow-tie, toe shape, rounded shape. As pregnant women feet swell or grow during the months of pregnancy, you will not feel any discomfort.

Crocs: Crocs are considered as soft, comfortable shoes which fit into every pregnant woman’s feet. These have an orthotic molded foot which gives comfort and support to lower legs, knees, hips and lower back.

Platform shoes: The beautiful platform shoes which are very comfortable will add funk to your pregnancy. The shoe soles are flat, and the width of the shoe is medium. The shoe sole will add extra ease with extra space to your toe section and make it happy for you to wear, even when your feet swell or grow as your pregnancy progresses.

Moccasins: Moccasins are the casual ballet form of shoes which will make a very chic pregnancy footwear statement. It is a slide-in form of shoe which is easy to wear and get out of without twist down for tying. The casual ballet flat style shoes can be worn during different seasons.

Flat boots: These come in a round shape which give the toe area enough space to move which makes feet feel comfortable, even as your feet begin to swell. The material which is usually used in making boots are plush which means that it will remove all chances of roughness between your boots and your feet and make it even more easy to wear.