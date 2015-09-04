Google has announced updates that will allow its search engine to provide information on hundreds more health conditions.

First unveiled in February, the company's search feature for health information provides a separate box that appears when users search for a particular condition.

Pointing out that health conditions are one of its most popular features, Google on Thursday announced that it is rolling out broader updates over the next few years. It will soon provide information on 900 conditions, double what it started with.

Also new will be a "Download PDF" button, intended for those who wish to print the results and bring them to a doctor.

Design improvements are said to make it easier for users to get to the information they need. For example, searching for "pink eye symptoms" will lead straight to the symptoms tab.