Eat superfoods to lose weight

Most people who plan to lose weight emphasise on mid-meal snacking. Though it is considered to be extremely important to stay healthy, many of us are clueless about foods that are ideal to snack on between the meals.



Superfoods are believed to do wonders to the body. Nutritionists recommend consumption of superfoods throughout the week and as often as possible. Though the popularity of these superfoods has grown over the last few years, some people find it difficult to recognise a food as a superfood.



Meher Rajput, nutritionist and dietician, Fitpass, says fruits are the best superfoods and ideal snacking option instead of reaching out for oily and greasy foods. “Apples, banana, blueberries and avocados are great to stay full as well as healthy. They not only help in loosing weight but are also loaded with nutrients to keep the body full. Apples are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that fight free radicals. They are also packed with vitamins and dietary fibre to keep you full.



“Banana, on the other hand, if consumed between the meals like breakfast or lunch, gives your body the energy you need to make it to your next meal and also banishes off cravings for sweets. Blueberries are an ideal combination of fibre and water that helps in slimming down; and finally, avocados, too, are loaded with good fat and are recommended in smoothies, sandwiches or salads,” says Rajput.



Intake of lentils is also recommended as they are rich in protein. Nutritionists say that a single cup contains as much as 18gm of protein for just over 200 calories. Doctors also stress on munching nuts to lose weight, stay full as well as healthy. “It's a myth that eating almonds lead to weight gain. Almonds are loaded with vital nutrients and their outer skin is rich in fibre. Anyone and everyone, irrespective of their age, who is battling weight gain and is looking for food options to stay in shape must include almonds in their diet. Walnuts, too, keep you full and does not contribute in weight gain,” says Dr Anoop Misra, chairman of Fortis Centre for Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol.