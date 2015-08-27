A new study claims that drinking a bottle of water before the meals could help obese adults reduce weight.

University of Birmingham researchers believe that this simple intervention could be hugely beneficial to people finding it hard to lose that extra pound.

In the study, obese adult participants were recruited and monitored over a 12 week period.

Forty one of those recruited were asked to to drink a bottle of water before the meals and another 43 participants were told to imagine that they had a full stomach before eating.

Participants who were instructed to drink water lost 1.3kg more than those in the control group.

Those who drank water before all three main meals reported a loss of 4.3kg over the 12 weeks whereas those who only preloaded once or not at all, only lost an average of 0.8kg.

Helen Parretti of University of Birmingham explained that the beauty of these findings was in the simplicity and added that just drinking a pint of water three times a day before your main meals can work wonders for those trying to lose weight.

The study is published in the Journal Obesity.