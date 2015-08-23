An app to ease office frustration

Having pent up feelings about your office culture or the colleagues? There is a new avenue now where you can unload your frustrations without the risk of bumping into your boss.

The app called Memo gives workers an opportunity to share their stories and post anonymous messages about their employers, SFgate.com reported.

Workers from Oracle, Cisco, HP, eBay, Delta Airlines and more are already logging on to share their views and experiences on everything from workplace culture, policies, managerial style, etc.

Memo users are verified through LinkedIn or a corporate email address and Memo immediately deletes identifying data about a person, the company said.

The app comprises a public message board that can be viewed by all users, as well as a private board that is limited to employees of a given company.

The app permits users to post memos, comment on existing memos and links to websites.

Users will soon be able to upload files, including photographs and documents to the app's public and private streams.

Memo founder Ryan Janssen was reported as saying that he developed the app to create a platform for employees to share feedback about company policies and practices.