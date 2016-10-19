Kerala's tiny island finds space in NatGeo list

According to National Geographic's 'Around the World in 24 Hours' photo tour that features places worth visiting, the best place to be at 6 p.m. is Kakkathuruthu, a tiny, picturesque island in the heart of Vembanad Lake in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Capturing the essence of the fishermen village, the photograph shows a fisherman rowing his boat, perhaps heading home, during dusk as “the shadows lengthen and the sky shifts from pale blue to sapphire.” The photo of a lone man on a boat with lush green coconut trees in the background and reflection of dark orange sun on the water is enough to mesmerise the nature lover and attract the traveller in you.

In a description over the photograph, the magazine says, “Sunset in Kerala, India, is greeted by a series of rituals, Here on Kakkathuruthu, a tiny island in Kerala's tangled backwaters, children leap into shallow pools. Women in saris head home in skiffs. Fishermen light lamps and cast nets into the lagoon. Bats swoop across the horizon snapping up moths."

“If dawn is awakening and daytime illumination, then twilight is transcendence, a final burst of vitality before darkness falls," said NatGeo Expeditions, on the 'emerald-fringed' picture of Kakkathuruthu.

"It is a matter of pride for us to be listed by NatGeo, which is among the leading magazines in the world," Kerala Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen told media.

Being situated in the 'Venetian Capital of Kerala'— Alappuzha district—adds beauty to way you can access the island. Only boats, through beautiful backwaters, can take you to this dream destination. You can take a ferry to Kakkathuruthu from Kodumpuram Ferry near Eramalloor Junction, which is an hour's drive away from Kochi airport.

Even before it entered the National Geographic list, Kakkathuruthu was a popular destination for budding birdwatchers.

More on the NatGeo list

National Geographic's 'Around the World in 24 Hours' photo tour kickstarts with the breathtaking view of the aurora borealis in Norway at 12 a.m, Atacama Dessert at 2 a.m, Northern Ireland at 4 a.m, Hawaii at 5 a.m, Paris at 6 a.m, San Francisco at 7 a.m, Abu Dabi at 8 a.m, Melbourne at 9 a.m, Tanzania at 10 a.m, Argentina at 11 a.m, Namibia at 12 p.m, Charleston at 1 p.m, Portland at 2 p.m, New Zeland at 3 p.m, Croatia at 4 p.m, Tokyo at 5 p.m, Cuba at 7 p.m, New York City at 8 p.m, China at 9 p.m, Budapest at 10 p.m and Monaco at 11 p.m.