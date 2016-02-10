Get that perfect V-Day look

Valentine’s day is not restricted to exchange of gifts and love, but is also a day meant to put the best fashion foot forward. From opting for soft and flirty make-up for a fresh and radiant look to going romantically edgy for evening dates, an expert has offered tips to look perfect for the occasion.

Aakriti Kochar, beauty and makeup expert, Oriflame India, has some insights to share on achieving the perfect look for the day dedicated to love.

Soft and flirty: Use earthy tones and fresh tones of eye shadows, blush and lip colours on your face. These tones enhance your features and make you look fresh and radiant. Start with using a champagne gold or bronze eye shadow on the lid, and blend it up till the crease line. Use a vanilla tone eye shadow on the inner corner to make the eyes looks brighter.

Enhance your eyes further using a brown pencil liner, draw a thin line—either leave it crisp or smudge it softly on the lid. Use the same pencil on the lower rim to lift the eyes and softly smudge it with a pencil brush. Curl your lashes and use mascara on top and lower lashes. For the final finish, groom your brows and fill in using a dark brown eye shadow with an angular brush.

Romantic edgy look for evening dates: Create an even toned neutral skin tone eye shadow on your eyelid up till the crease. Use a highlighter just under the brow bone, blend these eye shadows for a smooth gradation. Use a liquid or gel liner to draw a crisp liner, let this be a little thick to accentuate the eyes, wing it out on the outer edges to create a lift.

Use a soft brown eye shadow using a pencil brush to create a softer lower rim. Curl your lashes and add lots of mascara. Don’t forget to groom your lashes and fill in to create bold thick brows.

Add soft bronzer to the cheeks to accentuate your jawline for a chiselled look and make sure you use a matte bronzer to contour and never a shimmer finish bronzer. Wear a bold lip colour to go with this look, red is an ultimate favourite for Valentine's Day with black dress. For those who love to wear coloured outfits, hot pink is a good choice to contrast a yellow outfit, deep red is an all-time favourite vintage colour.

Keep it light: Use a BB cream of a light liquid foundation to even out your skin tone for day time dates. Use very little powder to settle the base, do not cake it up.

Wear a sun block for outdoor events during the day, this acts as a shield and also works as a good under base for your foundation accelerating its performance.