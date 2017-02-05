Chronicling a carnage

While on an Army patrol in north Sikkim in 1975, George Eapen strolled along the Lachung Chu river and saw a rock bearing what people believed to be the footprints of Guru Nanak. He touched the spot with reverence. Later, in 1983, he visited the mausoleum at Dera Baba Nanak and was reminded of his previous encounter with the Guru. Terrorism in Punjab was raging then. He placed his hands on the tomb and prayed that he be able to play at least an insignificant role in healing the wounds of Punjab.

After Operation Blue Star, he found himself posted as chief jailor of a military prison that held the Sikh deserters of the Army. He was of some help in establishing a gurudwara as well as a mandir within the jail precincts. In 2000, Captain A.K. Chaudhary presented him with Mark Tully’s book Amritsar: Mrs Gandhi’s Last Battle and suggested he write a book on his reminiscences of the period. He resolved to do it to sensitise society to the evil of riots and soon started work on The Silence of the Many.

The book is a comprehensive account of Operation Blue Star as well as its ripple effect leading to the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the Delhi carnage. It also delves in some depth into the lesser known events—like the mid-air explosion of the Air India Boeing 747 flight from Toronto to New Delhi, Operation Black Thunder and the assassinations of General A.S Vaidya and Punjab chief minister Beant Singh—which were part of the chain reaction triggered by the Sikh revolt in Punjab.

The retired lieutenant colonel has a talent for narrative reporting. The scene-by-scene recounting of the events of Operation Blue Star takes the reader to the spot and makes them experience the incidents as they unfold. What strikes a chord, however, are the tragic stories of the victims of the Delhi riots. In one incident, for example, recounted by the sole surviving member of a family of 72, a mob equipped with lathis and kerosene oil surrounded the house in which they lived. One by one, every male member of the family aged between 16 and 66 was dragged out, doused with kerosene and burnt. Then the house was burnt down, leaving the widows with their 20 children wailing outside. The next day, they were stoned on the road. One widow said: “There is nothing left for us to live for. Let the government shoot us all.”

Occasionally, the narration gets entangled in the details. I wasn’t, for example, interested in learning the minute details of the revolver used in the assassination of Indira Gandhi. (revolver no. J296754 with butt no. 140 and 18 cartridges and 38 bore). In the end, The Silence of the Many has an important tale to tell, perhaps not to change the future but to remember the past. Those who laid down their lives deserve to have their stories told.

The Silence of the Many

By P. George Eapen

Published by Viva Books

Price Rs 495; pages 242