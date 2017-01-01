Soaring high

On January 28, 1987, K.V. Srinivas, a student at IIM, Ahmedabad, who was the goalkeeper of the institute’s football team, suffered severe brain damage from a freakish injury on the field. After eight months of treatment, he was discharged, while still being in a comatose stage. Srinivas died five years later. While some of the doctors who treated him were exemplary professionals, some displayed crass insensitivity and criminal ineptitude, making life hell for Srinivas and the family, says his elder brother K.V. Subramaniam. “Those long years caring for Srinivas and spending time in hospitals showed me the unpleasant side of medicine,” he writes in the book Taking Wings and Winning. No wonder, Subramaniam ultimately opted for a career in the biotherapeutic sector although he climbed his career ladder as a corporate business development specialist.

In 2001, Mukesh Ambani chose Subramaniam to set up life sciences business for Reliance although he did not have any formal academic background in biology. Taking Wings and Winning is Subramaniam’s first-hand account of how he accepted the challenge and took the lead in setting up from scratch a “research-driven”, “microscopic” and “people-driven” business. He lists the challenges he faced, the detractors he defied and the new course he set for a sector, which took a different trajectory from the evolution of its commodity-driven parent company. Woven into the story are experiences from his life, which lend a personal touch to the narrative. Subramaniam, however, says the biotechnology industry context is just a backdrop of his book and its focus essentially is on the generic aspects of entrepreneurship.

Taking Wings and Winning

By K.V. Subramaniam

Published by Rupa

Price Rs 500; pages 230

SHORT TAKES

KHAN vs Kahn vs Kanh is a delightful take on the Hindi film industry, bringing alive not just the lives in the limelight, but also the behind-the-scenes intrigue. This is N.S. Ravi’s second book and his first novel. Through the stories of his three protagonists, who share a similar sounding surname, Ravi lays bare the strange ways in which the film industry operates.

Khan vs Kahn vs Kanh

By N.S. Ravi

Published by Notion Press

Price Rs 370; pages 364

POET and writer Keki Daruwalla’s latest collection of short stories comprises some of his older works written over the past few decades and some new, written especially for this volume. In the new stories, he writes in first person as a woman and tackles the risky crossover with relative ease.

And despite the challenging nature of the times that we live in, the abiding vision that he holds out is largely positive.

Daniell Comes to Judgement: New and Vintage Daruwalla

By Keki N. Daruwalla

Published by Niyogi Books

Price Rs 395; pages 215

THIS is Tharun James Jimani’s second book, a novel written in the backdrop of the infamous Nirbhaya rape case. Featuring a millennial couple, a struggling writer and his feminist partner, who quits her cushy job to start a literary magazine focused on gender, the novel explores the conundrums they face in their personal and public lives. Tharun explores how the couple try to make sense of the question of gender identity, which is increasingly shaped by shocking episodes like what happened to Nirbhaya.

Mornings After

By Tharun James Jimani

Published by Bloomsbury

Price Rs 350; pages 266