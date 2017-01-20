'Need measures to provide better food to jawans'

Not once, not twice. Many times during my growing up years, I have wanted to eat the food that would be delivered for the jawans who were posted at my fauji father's home. We would get a whiff of the aroma even before the truck stopped at the gate. And it was ever so inviting. My siblings and I would rush to see what was going to be ladled into the plates from the huge cauldrons in the food truck—otherwise an ordinary military 3-ton truck. Generally it was a steaming dal, mouth-watering aloo mattar, or salad, along with rice and rotis. The only thing not so great about that thali was the yoghurt. It was, even in raita form, a bit watery. This was true not just in one or two cantonments, but almost everywhere we were posted.



Some years into my journalistic career, as part of a press team that was taken to the Thoise airbase in Ladakh, we were served the perfect tea, if one was okay with it being lukewarm. We were told that serving hot food was a challenge at these heights. And the officer briefing us also told how much it cost the government of India to keep one person for one hour at that height. The press party stayed for two hours.



That was way back—possibly September, 1989. In 2001, a day after the Twin Towers collapsed in far away USA, two of us from The Week happened to have lunch with retired Lt Gen Arjun Ray at the 14 Corps Officers' Mess. Much of the food was out of cans. The rotis and rice were made there, and so was the coffee. Nothing was hot. We were told, like at Thoise in 1989, that given the terrain, hot food is a luxury.



In fact, just before that meal, we had eaten at the SECMOL campus, where they used solar energy very innovatively. The freshly cooked meal would be taken from the hot solar pressure cooker to the dining area, hardly 20 feet away, in a minute at the most. The food on the plate would be warm, not piping hot.



Now apparently, what army soldiers get to eat is far better than what soldiers of the paramilitary forces, doing similar work in similar terrains get. That is one among the grouses aired. Since liberalisation, the country has a host of companies in the ready-to-eat food business—just heat, open and eat. An innovation to serve food hot would make it taste better and take much of the steam off the jawan's food controversy. And it would have addressed the issue as well. With so much of focus on solar energy, it needs to be tapped at least in some stretches along the border.

