Nine foods to have everyday

Banana:It is a feel-good fruit. After all ,it is a natural anti-depressant. This is due to the fact that it is packed with the happy vitamin—B6—which plays an important role in the production of serotonin. Serotonin helps prevent depression, regulates sleep, improve memory and concentration. Being rich in B6, bananas help lower cholesterol. Being a high source of potassium, banana lowers blood pressure. They are an athlete's delight as they prevent muscle cramps. Potassium helps maintain electrolyte balance in the body making banana very useful during diarrhea. It is the best cure for acidity and heart burn due to its alkaline qualities. The high amount of pectin and fibre in the banana makes it ideal for treating constipation. This satisfying comfort food is just 100 calories, zero in fat, easy to carry and available every where. It is very hygienic as it comes with a peel. Also, it an affordable fruit available all throughout the year.

Leafy greens:These are power houses of vitamins and minerals. They help fight fatigue and anemia due to their high iron content. Indian women especially suffer from low iron. A very good source of calcium, greens prevent osteoporosis. They are a wonder food for lactating women. Leafy greens work as powerful antioxidants, lowers cholesterol, increases immunity and are great for your eyes. They fights against free radical damage—one of the causes of cancer. High in fibre, they prevent constipation and are very good sources of folic acid. There are many sources of leafy greens—coriander, curry leaves, spinach, fenugreek (methi). Add a hand full of coriander to your food daily or toss a few curry leaves. Add methi spinach to your dal, rice and roti dough or simply have green chutney with coriander or curry leaves.

Pistachios:They are rich in potassium. They are skinny nuts—only 100 calories in 30 pistachios. They contain fibre, which helps in digestion. Pistachios are a good source of vitamin B6. Pistachios are good for overall health of the heart. They also help keep your eyes healthy. The Californian variety is preferred.

Flax seeds:They are one of the best sources of omega 3 fatty acids, which is essential for health of bones as well as your hair. Flax seeds also have a hormone-balancing function, primarily for women. As for men, these seeds prevent the inflammation of the prostrate. Flax is also known to protect against internal and cosmetic effects of aging. To top it all, flax seeds are rich in calcium and magnesium, making them a holistic food for the entire family.

They are very good for brain development. Roast them, toss them in your salad. Have it with fennel as a digestive.

Prunes:Prunes excellent for cardiovascular health and reduce blood pressure. Packed with antioxidants, they prevent cancer and are good for skin, hair and eyes. Prunes are rich sources of iron. They are nature’s broomstick as they keep the digestive system clean. The best thing is that they contain zero fat! Look for the Californian variety.

Extra virgin olive oil:It contains monounsaturated fats which help in reducing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol. Contains plenty of natural antioxidants and vitamin E. It prevents stomach problems and improves cardiovascular health. Extra virgin is good for Indian cuisine. Avoid Pomace as it is used to lubricate machinery and light lamps.

Water:There is no better refresher. Water helps maintain muscle tone and prevents muscle dehydration. Water flushes out toxins and also helps flush out excess salt, and is the best cure for water retention Make sure you drink minimum 8 glasses of water daily.

Organic food:It is extremely important to switch to organic food. Organic food is simply food which has been grown naturally, with no harmful chemicals, colours, additives, pesticides or even artificial hormones. These unhealthy components are known to cause and aggravate diseases, disrupt hormone regulations and alter moods. Organic food is environment friendly and statistically speaking, contain 390 per cent more selenium, 180 per cent more magnesium and 70 per cent more calcium than non-organic foods. Buy it monthly, do not store these for more three months as there are no chemicals and preservatives to prevent it from spoiling..

Turmeric:This bright yellow spice is known for its antiseptic properties. It is also useful in detoxifying the liver, which is one of the most important organs, including the partial recycle bin of the body. In addition, turmeric reverses and slows the development of Alzheimer’s disease as well as the progression of cancer. It is grandmother’s cure to inflammatory skin conditions as well as being the subcontinent’s favourite beautifying food. Always choose organic. You can add a teaspoon in water and have it twice daily. It prevents a host of diseases.