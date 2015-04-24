'Lodgy'cal choice

Those who are still undecided about buying a new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), hang in there: here enters the all new Renault Lodgy.

Roof-mounted air conditioner

Between nippy Logan and blockbuster Duster, Renault seemed to have gotten the “pulse” of the Indian market right. Lodgy is bound to instantly lodge itself in the hearts of thousands of buyers across the country, since it satisfies the needs of practicality, performance and comfort, besides being the inventor of MPV—with Ecospace—decades ago.

Lodgy is not a stunner but, on the other hand, it is not as if the word MPV actually conjures up any images of a drool-worthy vehicle. Having said that, Lodgy is easy on the eye and despite its mass bulk, it does not stick out on our roads—thanks to its clever design and high waistline. As I drove through the city, it indeed turned a few heads. However, Lodgy is a good buy if you are looking for a spacious MPV with comfort. The chrome grille on the Lodgy has a premium touch and so are the headlights but what really make you say wow are the funky tail lamps that add a distinct Renault design touch to its otherwise ordinary rear.

In Lodgy I discovered a basic interior, with a no-fuss, dual colour dashboard made of chrome and leather. The Media-Nav system has a 7-inch multicolour touchscreen for multimedia and navigation, with USB, Bluetooth and Aux-In ports. Sweet! It also boasts of 2D bird-view display with alternative routes and points of interest and comes with three years of map updates. The steering mounted controls make it convenient to switch between cell phone and music. The speed sensitive volume control auto adjusts based on the speed of the car.

There are three rows to seat seven/eight people comfortably (captain seat configuration is also available) with roof-mounted vents for air conditioner in all three rows. However, it took some time to cool the entire interior, owing to its large glass area and volume. There is stowage area for knick-knacks. The Lodgy’s 2,810mm wheelbase make Lodgy a spacious vehicle with plenty of elbow room and knee room (except in the third row). If you are among those who live by the mantra “the more the merrier” and enjoy taking friends for outings, Lodgy is for you.

Reverse sensor with rear-view camera

I love the way the Lodgy accelerates, and corners, thanks to its peppy 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre common rail direct injection (dCi) engine, delivering 85PS power and 200Nm@1900rpm of peak torque. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 21.04kmpl. The five-speed gearbox is a sheer delight to drive and I did not experience any body roll or dip in power delivery. The cruise control and speed limiter on the steering is convenient, though of little use to me, while I busied myself pushing the MPV to its limits.

The Lodgy’s handling and performance are indeed commendable. Even on packed streets, it displayed great road etiquettes. With its brilliant suspension (like most other Renault vehicles) and the way it managed to manoeuvre itself over potholes despite all its bulk was nothing short of sheer joy to experience while seated behind its wheel. The Lodgy is agile and thanks to its design lines its bulk is also well hidden. With a boot capacity of 207 litres (with all seats unfolded) you can keep a suitcase and few backpacks upright.

With ABS, EBD, Airbags and parking sensors with rear-view camera, Lodgy is definitely a 'safe' choice. With more than 47 various accessories—including the chrome, the essential, the sport and the techno packs—there are many ways to make your Lodgy stand out.

Starting at Rs 8.19 lakh with a 2-year/50,000km warranty and Roadside Assistance, Lodgy offers seven diesel variants to choose from. With 157 service centres across India, targeting 48 more this year, Renault hopes to find happy customers on our roads.