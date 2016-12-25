Smash course
One morning, some years ago, I walked into what was our little library room with its stacks of...By Vandana Kohli | December 25, 2016
No Shyam in sight
In less than three months, I will start...By Nandita Das | December 25, 2016
Loo-sing the plot
I’ve always been a little bathroom obsessed....By Anuja Chauhan | December 25, 2016
Army rule in Pakistan is in India’s interest
Ashley J. Tellis, the renowned American scholar...By Mani Shankar Aiyar | December 25, 2016
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal is a former World No 1 and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist in badminton
RACKET SCIENCE
Back in actionBy Saina Nehwal | December 18, 2016
I made my comeback at the China Super Series held at Fuzhou in November, where many of the players asked how I was feeling. It felt good to return to this level again after a...
Ready to face the fireBy Saina Nehwal | November 20, 2016
I was to attend the first meeting of International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission in Lausanne, Switzerland, during November 3-6. Since I had to prepare for the...
One for the athletesBy Saina Nehwal | November 06, 2016
I have been appointed a member of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). A little history is called for, because the IOC is the supreme autonomous...
My opponents and IBy Saina Nehwal | October 23, 2016
I am doing very well and rehabilitating under the guidance of the Centre for Sports Medicine of the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. The team is headed by Heath...
Tools of the tradeBy Saina Nehwal | October 09, 2016
Sometimes I meet youngsters who dream of achieving much more than I have and they come and ask me about my gear; the racket I prefer, the shoes I use and the clothes I wear...
Food, worship and workoutsBy Saina Nehwal | September 25, 2016
I have been home now for over a month, and sometimes people ask me if I am going 'stir-crazy' since I am forced to stay indoors. But I do not feel like that, as I keep meeting...