Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal is a former World No 1 and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist in badminton

RACKET SCIENCE

  • Back in action

    Back in action

    By Saina Nehwal | December 18, 2016

    I made my comeback at the China Super Series held at Fuzhou in November, where many of the players asked how I was feeling. It felt good to return to this level again after a...

  • Ready to face the fire

    Ready to face the fire

    By Saina Nehwal | November 20, 2016

    I was to attend the first meeting of International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission in Lausanne, Switzerland, during November 3-6. Since I had to prepare for the...

  • One for the athletes

    One for the athletes

    By Saina Nehwal | November 06, 2016

    I have been appointed a member of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). A little history is called for, because the IOC is the supreme autonomous...

  • My opponents and I

    My opponents and I

    By Saina Nehwal | October 23, 2016

    I am doing very well and rehabilitating under the guidance of the Centre for Sports Medicine of the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. The team is headed by Heath...

  • Tools of the trade

    Tools of the trade

    By Saina Nehwal | October 09, 2016

    Sometimes I meet youngsters who dream of achieving much more than I have and they come and ask me about my gear; the racket I prefer, the shoes I use and the clothes I wear...

  • Food, worship and workouts

    Food, worship and workouts

    By Saina Nehwal | September 25, 2016

    I have been home now for over a month, and sometimes people ask me if I am going 'stir-crazy' since I am forced to stay indoors. But I do not feel like that, as I keep meeting...

