Heritage 365 to kick off in New Delhi

There's good news for heritage and design lovers based in New Delhi. The Neemrana Music Foundation is set to organise a two-day exhibition 'Heritage 365' from November 25 in the national capital. This is a first-of-a-kind initiative that will bring together fashion designers and craftsmen on the same platform. The event will kick off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium lawns and will bring together 150 hand-picked participants.

The event will focus on the rich treasure trunks of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and will be a feast for the visitors who will get a chance to indulge in the regional cuisine of these three states. The showcase will include art and craft, garments and textiles, gems and jewellery, fashion, lifestyle products and heritage travel.

The thematic focus of Heritage 365 will come alive through revivalist textiles and crafts from nationally awarded craftsmen and weavers. Several eminent fashion designers such as Pero, Raw Mango, Eka by Rina Singh, Poonam Bhagat, Sunita Shanker, Samant Chauhan, Urvashi Kaur and Gaurav Jai Gupta, who bring in a contemporary touch into clothes using traditional fabric, techniques and embroideries and work closely with weavers and craftsmen will participate in it.

The exhibition will give opportunity to the shopaholics to splurge on traditional kundan, polki, silver jewellery along with contemporary fashion accessories, handcrafted mojaris, bags, travel kits and accessories. Several master craftsmen like Nirmal Salvi famous for Patan Patola sarees, Abdul Jabbar Khatri and Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Tyab Khan for tie and dye, Abdul Rauf Khatri for ajarakh block printing and Vankar Shamji Vishram for handloom weaving will also be a highlight of the event.

As part of the world of heritage tourism, the travel and hospitality sector will showcase truly hidden and unexplored gems that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have to offer to expats, domestic and international tourists, in the luxury, budget and adventure segment. Heritage 365 has also collaborated with the Embassy of Italy in India to promote the exchange of ideas, revival of the art and craft and heritage tourism. A fashion show conceptualised by Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI will also take place featuring the best of Indian textiles and garments, with exquisite jewellery by Shri Hari Diagems.

The exhibition and sale at Heritage 365 features Anupama Bose, Sanjay Garg, Purvi Doshi, Vaya, Bodhi, Button Masala, O Layla, Pero for clothes, Sameer Wheaton with furniture, Rasa for clothes and home linen, Anantaya for home décor and Amrapali for exquisite jadau and silver jewellery, amongst others. The entry for the visitors will open from 11 am to 8 pm.