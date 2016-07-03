Backstage drama

The BJP MP from Kairana, Hukum Singh, released a list of 63 Hindu families who had migrated from Kairana while his party was holding its national executive meeting in Allahabad. The migration could have an impact on the assembly elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is determined to wrest power, after having done remarkably well in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. The BJP won 73 of the 80 seats. The party can be expected to highlight communal sensitive events in Muzaffarnagar, Bishada, Mathura and Kairana to achieve its electoral goal.

Sangeet Som, BJP MLA from Sardhana, said, “Kairana is getting converted into Pakistan. Hindus are migrating from here. In the 2017 assembly polls, we will make Kairana and Mathura poll issues. The Samajwadi Party government is responsible for all that is happening in the state.” Som tried to take out a march to Kairana, but was stopped by the district administration.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has directed all its district units in the state to find out places like Kairana, where demographic imbalances are prominent. The focus would be on Hindu-dominated localities which have become Muslim-dominated. Said Sharad Sharma, media-in-charge of the VHP: “The minority appeasement policy of the Samajwadi Party government is causing problems for the existence of Hindu families. Similar situation exists in eastern districts of Tanda, Azamgarh, Mau, Behraich and Gazipur and western districts of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Rampur.”

The government has constituted a five-member committee of Hindu sadhus to inquire into the migration issue in Kairana. The aim here was to show that the ruling party cared for Hindus.

Said Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister: “The BJP is raking up the Kairana issue to divert the attention of people from development-related works. Its report on Kairana is a bunch of lies. We have examined the list released by the BJP and it was found out that many people they have mentioned left the place 15 or 20 years ago. Some people mentioned in the list are not alive today. Every person has a right to develop and people migrate from one place to another in search of employment and better living.”

The committee of sadhus appointed by the government unanimously said, “By raking up migration issue, a major conspiracy is being hatched. There is absolutely no migration on religious grounds in Kairana. It is a law and order problem.” Kairana is a small town. There is no trace of development. It has no railway line. The power supply is poor. There are no good hospitals or educational institutions. People have to go either to Panipat in Haryana or to the nearby Shamli district for such needs.