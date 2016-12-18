I am 73 years old and suffering from Advanced Prostate Cancer and have been undergoing treatment since July 14. First, Radiotherapy 35 sittings, then Hormone therapy (Eligard Inj.) 6 in number and now Chemo 6 cycles ( Inj. Docetaxel every 21 days from 4-2-16 to 9-5-16 ). Kindly advise about the diet to save hair fall and stomach upset.

Mr. Singh, There is no specific diet to prevent chemotherapy induced hair loss. There are some new scalp cooling devices being developed at this point to test hair loss prevention. It is widely used in Europe. Many cancer centers in the U.S, including our cancer center is doing clinical trials with similar devices for prevention of chemotherapy induced hair loss.