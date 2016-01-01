The person of the moment is, undoubtedly, Sasikala Natarajan. A Google search...
Alia Bhatt’s latest video is on the importance of loving yourself if you are a...
Jojo Moyes’s Me Before You is a romance with a difference
Here's a quote that may make your eyebrows raise a little bit: “Remember, if a...
A mother’s love is the most powerful force among the wild animals of Kenya
Can you scientifically recreate love in a lab?
She was tall, taller than many of her classmates. She was not slim, as girls...
It may only be a female thing, this classification of other members of our...
Being on call is a toss-up for both the doctor and patient. I have often...
At The Pleasure Project, men and women talk about their sexual fantasies
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the deputy chief minister of Punjab, is possibly the most...
How the film ‘You’ve Got Mail’ ruined me for romance