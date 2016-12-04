I am 16 years old.My weight is 92kg. From the last two years, I am keen on losing weight to become fit.Please suggest a suitable diet.

Dear Anuj I am happy you are concerned about your health at this young ageâ¦ and yes, you really need to improve your weight for height ratio. But at your age, I would definitely NOT recommend dieting. But I would suggest that you pay more attention to eating healthy and become very very active in your routine. Both are equally important. Keep the following points in mind and you will soon be on the road to good health: â¢ Never, never miss a meal. Do not rush from home in the morning without breakfast â even if it is a glass of cold milk, a toast and a fruit. â¢ Carry a healthy home-made tiffin to school (even if you donât agree with the idea at all); otherwise, you will end up eating whatever is available in the canteen - greasy burgers, noodles, patties and whatnot. â¢ Eat healthy food at all times. Each of your meals should combine foods from all the food groups - cereals, pulses/meat, milk/curd with liberal amounts of fruits and vegetables. â¢ Since you have a hectic schedule, ask your mom to give you foods which can be eaten on the run: sandwiches layered with mushroom/chicken filling; rolls containing kebabs and vegetables. â¢ Limit the number of choices at a meal. More the food choices, the more we tend to eat. â¢ Before serving up a second portion, wait a few minutes. â¢ You donât always have to finish the food on your plate. Instead, listen to your internal cues of satiety and hunger. â¢ Do not food as a reward. Do not say, âI was very good today, I now deserve a pizza.â â¢ Do not keep eating all day: frequent snacking on chips, namkeens, burgers, chocolates, colas etc. is what makes us fat. Instead, have three main meals and two small snacks in-between. Healthy snacks include parantha rolls, layered crackers, nut brittle (patti or chikki), yoghurt, fresh fruit, roasted chanas etc. â¢ Do not eat in front of the TV â you will be surprised how much extra food we put in! â¢ Do not give up your favorite foods totally. Instead, opt for half and later, quarter portions. Total deprivation only makes our favorite foods more attractive. â¢ Restrict deep-fried foods and namkeens, chips and popcorn; red meat; whole milk and paneer/cheese/curd, packaged baked goods, namkeens, potato chips, nachos, snack foods and fried snacks like samosas, pakoras and vadas. Allow yourself a treat of these only once or twice a week. â¢ Cut back on the high calorie-low nutrient âwhite foodsâ - pasta, rice, potatoes, white breads, breakfast cereals and corn. Candy, cakes and chocolates are okay once in a while. â¢ Limit fast foods to once a fortnight or even less. Fast foods provide large amounts of fat and simple carbohydrates but are low in iron, calcium, riboflavin, folic acid, vitamins A and C. â¢ Drink lots and lots of fluids (preferably water) during the day. But avoid cold drinks totally. Soft drinks usually substitute milk thereby lowering calcium intake. This can increase the risk of broken bones. â¢ Request your physician to prescribe you some supplements esp. calcium and iron/folate supplements. Besides healthy eating, physical activity is particularly important at your age. Experts recommend that all adolescents should participate in moderate physical activity (15 minutes of running or 30-40 minutes of brisk walking or 45 minutes of playing volleyball) on most, if not all, days of the week. Decide what activity you would like to do at least 2-3 times a week: swimming, basketball, cycling, tennis, etc. With best wishes Meeta