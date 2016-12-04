  1. Home
Cover Story

December 01 , 2016
  • Blood trail
    COVER STORY

    Blood trail

    By Mini P Thomas | December 04, 2016

    Despite the dangers involved, the black market of blood thrives—on people willing to sell their blood for money and...

  • 'Gates' to a healthy future
    COVER STORY

    'Gates' to a healthy future

    By Mary Riddell | November 20, 2016

    His love for burgers is legendary, but Bill Gates, the world's richest man, is walking the extra mile to eradicate disease...

  • The new lifeline
    COVER STORY

    The new lifeline

    By The Week Correspondent | November 06, 2016

    The future of health care will be in the devices we hold in our palms

  • For the record
    COVER STORY

    For the record

    By Lalita Iyer | November 06, 2016

    A Hyderabad-based company's integrated electronic platform connects doctors and labs to customers, and ensures hassle-free...

  • Strong connections, stronger you
    COVER STORY

    Strong connections, stronger you

    By Mini P Thomas | October 23, 2016

    Social interactions aren't just about niceties and etiquettes. Having a balanced social life has a host of health benefits,...

Quick Scan

QUICK SCAN
No memories for company
No memories for company

Feelings of loneliness can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease, according...

By The Week Correspondent
is baby safe?
Yoga Made Easy

YOGA MADE EASY
Save your neck

The neck is a very sensitive region. A host of muscles connect the neck and...

By Dr S.N. Omkar
Good pressure
Just Sex

Health Bites

HEALTH BITES
Diabetic's ideal diet
Diabetic's ideal diet

There are a lot of gaps in the knowledge of diet options for a diabetic among...

By Naini Setalvad
Watch your mouth
SLEEP
Wake up!
Wake up!

Lack of shut-eye may affect productivity

By Sam Dean
The human factor
