December 25 , 2016
  • A thinning of democracy
    A thinning of democracy

    By The Week Correspondent | December 25, 2016

    It says something about the power (or powerlessness) of the legislature in India that the single most important economic...

  • Space for democracy is shrinking
    Space for democracy is shrinking

    By H.K. Dua | December 25, 2016

    Strength and quality of a democratic polity in a large measure depends on the functioning of the constitutional...

  • Death of the Angel
    Death of the Angel

    By Anjuly Mathai | December 25, 2016

    The question of identity is as political for women today as the suffrage movement was for women in the late 19th and early...

  • House in disorder: Opposition leaders protesting in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi
    Disruptions and howling have become common place in the Indian Parliament

    By Soli J. Sorabjee | December 25, 2016

    Many countries proudly proclaim themselves democracies. Two indices, among others, of a genuine democracy are a free and...

  • The story teller
    The story teller

    By Anjuly Mathai | December 25, 2016

    Anuradha Roy, the only Indian to be nominated for the Man Booker 2015, may be “shy” and “awkward”, but the strokes of her...

Current Events

Gone with the wings AGUSTA SCAM
Gone with the wings

The first case that sent a military chief to police custody is likely to turn...

By Namrata Biji Ahuja
Nurturer at law
Statescan

Minions no more TAMIL NADU
Minions no more

Panneerselvam and Sasikala, despite their differences, could work out an...

By Lakshmi Subramanian
Flavour of the house
@leisure

Business

Intelligence of things ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence of things

IBM Internet of Things has been innovating to dramatically redefine the...

By Nirmal George Koshy / Las Vegas, Nevada
Ta ta? Not yet
Specials

Becoming Indian being Indian SOCIETY
Becoming Indian being Indian

Adnan Sami made headlines when he got his Indian citizenship last Republic...

By Rekha Dixit
One citizenship seems enough
Sports

Political satirist TRIBUTE
Political satirist

Cho Ramaswamy knew the Tamil political landscape like no one else did

By R. Ramasubramanian
Tomb and doom
Point Blank

  • "Narendra Modi is a warmonger. He can visit Lahore and kiss Nawaz Sharif as many times as he wants. "

    Pervez MusharrafFormer Pakistan president

  • "Why not national anthem before every TV programme? Before every play? Why not sing the national anthem before having sex?"

    Chetan BhagatAuthor, on the Supreme Court’s ruling that national anthem should be made mandatory before movie screenings

  • "The BJP is constantly attempting to weaken the federal structure of the state. They continue to speak directly to our secretaries bypassing the chief minister. The prime minister holds video-conference meetings with the chief secretaries of the state. Why should he do that?"

    Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal CM

  • "I did not miss playing cricket after I retired. But it is nice to play an exhibition game once in a while. I played three games in America with retired cricketers and the response was magnificent. "

    Sachin TendulkarFormer cricketer

  • "Everyone is lost in the film industry. Every day, you are combating expectations. Success is always expected of you and there is so much baggage that you carry. There is daily reportage of what you wear, say, or don’t say. "

    Karan JoharFilm director