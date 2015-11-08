Stable support

The shoulder girdle and the hip girdle form the two basic supports for the trunk. The shoulder blades give mobility to the upper extremities and a host of muscles are involved in making this possible. Here is a technique, using the stability ball, to maintain the stability of the shoulder blades. The upper back and lower back also benefit from this exercise.

Method:

* First, sit on your heels in front of the ball.

* Kneel, lean forward and rest the elbows on the ball.

* Press the ball with the forearms.

* Fold the toes, roll the ball forward and straighten the legs.

* Ensure that the trunk is parallel to the floor.

Foot should be perpendicular from the base of the toes to the heel, and legs straight.

* Press the forearms on the ball and stabilise the posture.

* The posture can be made less difficult by increasing the distance between the feet.

* As you inhale, expand the abdomen and as you exhale, contract the abdominal muscles.

* Stay for about 20-30 seconds with slow breathing.

* Pressing the ball, flex the knees and roll the ball back and return to starting position.

* Repeat four times.