YOGA MADE EASY

Save your neck

The neck is a very sensitive region. A host of muscles connect the neck and the shoulder...

By Dr S.N. Omkar | December 04, 2016

  • Good pressure

    Gentle compressive pressure on the abdomen...

    By Dr S.N. Omkar | November 20, 2016

  • Trunk bend

    Side bending is one of the important movements...

    By Dr S.N. Omkar | November 06, 2016

  • Twist and gain

    The trunk has multi-dimensional movements. It...

    By Dr S. N. Omkar | October 23, 2016

  • Easy on shoulders
    By Dr S.N. Omkar | October 09, 2016

    Shoulders and neck are closely connected. One of the important movements of the shoulder is internal rotation. Stiffness in the shoulder...

  • Bend and tone
    By Dr S.N. Omkar | September 25, 2016

    The yogic posture paschimottanasana offers a number of benefits. However, many may find it difficult to practice. Here is a simple approach...

