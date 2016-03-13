  1. Home
Equip the hip

  • Photo: Bhanu Prakash Chandra; Model: Manasa Upadhya

Hip joint is a very stable and strong joint with a wide range of movements, among which hip extension is an important one. This not only helps maintain a healthy range of movements, but also benefits the gluteus muscles. Hip extension benefits the pelvis and the lower back. A facilitator can help impart this movement in a safe way.

METHOD
* Practitioner lies prone with arms stretched.
* Facilitator stands over the practitioner's legs, facing the feet.
* Practitioner has to do abdominal breathing.
* Holding the ankle, the facilitator slowly lifts the right leg of the practitioner, who keeps it straight.
* The angle up to which to lift depends on the flexibility of the practitioner. * Ensure the pelvic rim remains even.
* Practitioner stays in the position for about 30 seconds with slow abdominal breathing.
* Facilitator gently lowers the leg and the movement is repeated in the other leg.
* Then the facilitator, holding the ankles, gently lifts both the legs of the practitioner.
* Practitioner should keep both legs straight and stay in the position for about 30 seconds with slow abdominal breathing.
* Facilitator gently lowers the legs of the practitioner.

