Ode to a genius

Right note: Trumpeter Kishore Sodha will roll back the years at an event in Mumbai.

As an instrumentalist who has collaborated with industry greats such as R.D. Burman and Kishore Kumar, trumpeter Kishore Sodha’s silky touch to several classic numbers is unmissable. This makes the musical night, organised by Jaswinder Singh Chatha and Kavni Events, a feast for connoisseurs of music.

Sodha and various other noted artistes will take to the stage on December 16 in Mumbai, embarking on a musical journey of eras gone by. Kishore’s brother Raj Sodha, Ramon Ibrahim, Rhythm Shaw, Blasco Monserrate, Sanjay Widyarthi and others will perform at the show.

Having worked with many a renowned artiste, Kishore Sodha has etched his name in the annals of Indian music with his renditions. His first foray into mainstream music was in the popular Kishore Kumar track ‘Rote hue aate hain sab’ of the 1970s hit flick Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Ever since, his works have included a variety of popular tracks from Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Hum kisise kum naheen’ to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Badtameez dil’. He has even lent his music to Mika Singh’s item songs. Besides background scores, the widely travelled Sodha also brings to life Indian classical music (ragas) with his trumpet.

Organiser Jaswinder Singh Chatha’s passion for music has propelled him to organise this rare musical evening to honour the silent heroes of Indian music. The event will be held at Bhaidas Hall, Vile Parle and will begin at 8:30pm. For queries, call 098201 50463.